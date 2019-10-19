Detonating dynamite to kill fish was once a popular, yet illegal and deadly act in the Mountain Empire.
During the late 1800s and early 1900s, the Bristol Herald Courier, as well as other local newspapers, reported on several incidents of people either being caught with or injured using dynamite to collect fish from area waterways.
Darren Rider, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Boating and Law Enforcement Division colonel, said he doesn’t know how long dynamiting fish in the region was used as a fishing method.
“Then when I hired in the mid-1980s — you heard talk from the old time wardens catching people dialing them up with electricity — but I never encountered it or had it reported,” Rider said.
At some point in the 1900s, people would use telephones to shock fish, but that story may be for another column.
The first reference in the Herald Courier regarding dynamiting fish was made in February 1910. It was reported that Zach Akard, a 45-year-old farmer, was killed while fishing. He lived on the North Fork of the Holston River in Scott County, Virginia, and died from injuries received while dynamiting fish.
The dynamite exploded in Akard’s hand, which was torn off, the newspaper said. The explosion also inflicted other injuries.
One year later, in December 1911, a report circulated in Washington County, Virginia, that a person was seriously wounded in a similar incident. A man in the Shallow Ford section of the county had his arm blown off while trying to dynamite fish. Who it was or how it happened was not reported.
In December 1913, 50-year-old John Crawford was arrested in Bristol, Virginia. He received a six-month sentence after police found him in possession of worthless checks. He also had dynamite and fuse caps in his hand bag at a local hotel.
When asked to explain the dynamite, Crawford told police that he and a friend had planned to go fishing with dynamite.
A scary and tragic story occurred in December 1914 on the Holston River in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Two men went fishing and took several sticks of dynamite with them, the newspaper reported.
“They were inexperienced in the handling of explosives when used for the purpose of killing fish,” the newspaper said. “They went out into the river in a boat. They threw out a stick of dynamite. It exploded so near the boat that it tore the bottom out of it and the men were thrown out in the water and forced to swim ashore.”
After reaching the bank, the pair decided that it would be better to light the fuse to the dynamite and throw it out into the stream.
Tragedy struck when the pair’s dog went to retrieve the lit dynamite. The two young men climbed a tree to survive, but their dog died.
Then, in July 1919, the Clinch Valley News, a Herald Courier sister paper in Southwest Virginia, reported on a party of five men traveling down the Clinch River dynamiting fish at every favorable place.
Several young people from Tazewell were camping at Mollie Harper Hole and protested the actions of the men with the dynamite. The men “talked very rough” and exploded dynamite at three different points at the hole.
The Tazewell residents went to authorities, who then offered a $20 reward for information about the five men.
“These men killed many thousands of small fish and minnows and such waste is shocking,” the newspaper reported. “Unless such practices are broken up promptly, the fishing days in the Clinch River will be over.”
It’s unknown whether they were ever caught.
Another dynamite-fishing related incident occurred in December of 1935, when one man died and another was seriously injured on the Clinch River.
Dynamiting fish is illegal in both Tennessee and Virginia and laws remain on the books.
