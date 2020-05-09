Twenty-one years after opening, the Tinseltown movie theater in Bristol, Virginia, is permanently closing.
Cinemark USA Inc., the third largest theater chain in the country, temporarily closed all of its locations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the company confirmed, however, that its Bristol location will not reopen.
“Cinemark can confirm that its Tinseltown 14 theatre in Bristol, Virginia, will not reopen as it is nearing the conclusion of its lease term,” Cinemark said in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theatre fleet.”
The theater opened to much fanfare on Friday, Nov. 13, 1998. Movies such as “Waterboy,” “Meet Joe Black” and “Elizabeth” were in theaters.
When Tinseltown opened to a sellout crowd, officials in Bristol hoped it would become a regional entertainment draw and trigger another retail and restaurant development boom in the Exit 7 area off Interstate 81. With the opening, several restaurants and other businesses did open along Linden Drive and surrounding areas.
The 14-screen theater was lured to Bristol by C&J Associates, a development firm owned by Tim Carter and Steve Johnson.
A special pre-opening event was held the Thursday before the opening.
“We want to thank Cinemark for bringing us one of the largest movie theaters in Southwest Virginia and Upper East Tennessee,” City Councilman Doug Weberling shouted into a microphone during the event.
Weberling addressed the crowd of invited guests before cutting a ceremonious ribbon with then-Bristol Tennessee Vice Mayor Margaret Feierabend. Feierabend now serves as Bristol Tennessee mayor.
The event drew media representatives and local residents, who won free tickets in a series of media-sponsored contests.
One woman told the Bristol Herald Courier that the theater was amazing and she never would have imagined such a theater in the city.
Tinseltown had 2,700 seats, according to cinematreasures.org.
Bristol’s other remaining indoor movie theater, operated by Marquee Cinemas, is at The Pinnacle in Tennessee and opened in 2015. Movies can also be seen on an outdoor screen at the Twin City Drive-In on U.S. Highway 11E. The Paramount Center downtown, a former movie theater, has also shown some films in recent years. Movie theaters are also located in Abingdon, Virginia, and Blountville, Tennessee.
