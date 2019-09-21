Thousands of Bristolians gathered on State Street in the summer of 1971 to dedicate a monument recognizing the Twin City as the birthplace of country music.
Sweltering under a fierce sun, Mother Maybelle Carter, Sara Carter Bayes, Anita Court Rodgers and U.S. Rep. William C. Wampler pulled the cord unveiling a granite plaque commemorating one of the city’s greatest historic events.
The 7-foot granite monument, dedicated on Aug. 16, 1971, on the Virginia side, now stands in Bristol, Tennessee, along State Street near its intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two Tennessee Historical Commission markers, recognizing the birthplace of country music and the Bristol Sessions, stand nearby. They’re all near the administrative offices of the Birthplace of Country Music.
Each of the historic markers, including the granite monument, recognize the historically documented fact that on Aug. 2, 1927, the first country music records for commercial national distribution were made in Bristol.
The day served as Country Music Day in Bristol, when the city was excited about the possibility of the Carter-Rodgers Country Music Museum. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, at the intersection of Cumberland Street and Moore Street in downtown Bristol, opened in 2014 and remains a prominent tourist attraction.
But back in 1971, an array of important personalities was on hand for the hour-long dedication ceremony.
On the platform were Master of Ceremonies Fred Geromanos, who served as Bristol, Virginia’s mayor; country music icons Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash; Mother Maybelle Carter; Sara Carter Bayes; Ralph Peer II, son of Ralph Peer Sr., who made the recordings for the old Victor Talking Machine Co.; Court; Jo Walker-Meador of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville; Maybelle Carter’s daughters, Anita and Helen; John Carter Cash, the 1-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Cash, who is now a recording artist; Sara Carter Bayes’ children, Joe, Gladys and Jeanette from Scott County; Elsie McWilliams, daughter-in-law of Jimmie Rodgers; Ralph Young, a worldwide booster of Jimmie Rodgers; and Virginia Shine of Meridian, Mississippi, coordinator of the Jimmie Rodgers Museum in Meridian.
State Street was closed to traffic and downtown merchants had sidewalk stalls filled with goods. Scores of area bands performed from four flatbed trucks on State Street throughout the day and gave free parking lot concerts at the adjoining shopping centers.
“We are here to honor a famous family from Southwest Virginia which has gained national and worldwide fame and musical genius from Mississippi,” Geromanos said.
“But this will not be a one-time thing. We intend to follow through with creation of the museum and hopefully Country Music Day will become an annual event,” he said.
Peer called it “a wonderful day” and said it was probably the biggest gathering of Carters, Peers and Rodgers in any one place in history.
“These records made in Bristol were something I cut my teeth on but little did I know or anyone know what they would create in the music world. They cracked the surface for country music and this is a great day for me,” Joe Carter said.
“I remember Joe was a squalling baby then and I had to take him over to Beaver Creek and play with him while momma and daddy and Aunt Maybelle made the records. I never thought we would see this day. Thank you all,” Gladys said.
Helen Carter said she was profoundly happy for the great honor brought to her mother, Maybelle and Uncle A.P. and Aunt Sara.
At the time of the 1971 event, A.P. Carter and Rodgers had died.
“As a little girl I used to come here a lot. I got my first hamburger in Bristol and for you to honor my mama, Jimmie Rodgers and uncle and aunt is a great honor for me,” June Carter Cash said.
“I’m glad to be here and hear the trains. Many times I went to that Bristol depot to see my daddy catch the mail train to Washington,” she said.
Walker urged citizen support for issuance of a Jimmie Rodgers commemorative stamp — a stamp was eventually issued in 1978.
Bristol historian Tim Buchanan noted that the monument, before reaching its current location in Tennessee, has been moved a number of times and was even at one of the welcome centers on Interstate 81.
