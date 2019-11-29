It’s not often that a movie star makes a big splash in Southwest Virginia, but in October 1978 the streets of Big Stone Gap were bustling as Elizabeth Taylor came to town with her former husband, then-Senate candidate, John Warner.
The pair traveled to the heart of the Appalachian Mountains to address the annual Columbus Day dinner of the Wise County Republican Women’s Club at Fraley’s Coach House Restaurant on Oct. 12. Unfortunately, the trip became a star-studded spectacle rather than a campaign stop.
Before Warner addressed the group, Taylor was being given a tour of the kitchen when her husband spotted a tray of fried chicken — one of Taylor’s favorite foods. The Bristol Herald Courier reported that Warner offered Taylor a piece of the chicken, and as she was eating it a two-inch piece of bone became lodged in her throat. She was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital and was “in very much discomfort.”
While at the hospital, doctors indicated that Taylor would make a full recovery. However, doctors had to decide whether or not the bone needed to be surgically removed. The couple stayed the night in Big Stone Gap and the next day decided to go through with the process of dislodging the bone fragment.
Taylor — who the paper described as “accident prone” — was released from the hospital shortly after the bone had been dislodged.
Warner said the removal was a relief because he was “deeply concerned” for his wife’s health.
“Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for me from now on,” he said.
Taylor was later transported to Richmond Memorial Hospital for a minor repair to her esophagus.
Photos printed in the paper show Taylor wearing sunglasses as she was transported by the Big Stone Gap Rescue Squad from the hospital to the airport.
The accident was not the first medical emergency Taylor faced during Warner’s 1978 campaign. Earlier in the year, she had a sliver of metal puncture one of her eyes during a late-night stop at a Richmond pizza restaurant, and the week before the couple visited Big Stone Gap she caught the heel of her shoe in a hole in a rug during a reception in Norfolk.
Warner’s opponent — Democrat Andrew Miller — said he would take things easy on the Senate hopeful in their next debate because he “might be too preoccupied” to make a rebuttal.
