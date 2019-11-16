Have you ever wondered if your cat was catnapped? Would you be willing to go to court to prove it? If so, then you’re in the same boat as J.A. Cox.
When Cox’s beloved Maltese cat went missing from Clinton Avenue in December 1914, he searched high and low for the missing feline. A story in the Bristol Herald Courier said he believed he found the cat inside the home of Mrs. Dickey, a nearby neighbor.
Instead of confronting Dickey directly, Cox chose to call the authorities and report her for unlawful detainment of his pet. The newspaper reported that he filed a warrant for a search of Dickey’s house.
Police arrived, searched the home and removed the animal that Cox believed to be his. But instead of letting Cox take the cat home, police took the cat into custody and waited for the case to play out in the courtroom.
The newspaper reported that when former Police Justice Warren heard the case in court, he allowed Dickey to introduce startling evidence to the tribunal — a second cat that looked identical to the Maltese cat that had been taken into evidence.
She claimed that the resemblance between the two cats was uncanny and that Cox would have no way of knowing the difference between them, stating that the cat in the city’s custody was her own pet.
J.W. Mort — a witness for Cox — told the court his dog brought the cat in Dickey’s home to his attention and that he believed the dog knew the cat well because he would often chase the cat around the neighborhood.
Warren ruled in Cox’s favor, and the cat was released into his custody. The charge against Dickey was dropped.
The newspaper described the case as “unique,” but it wasn’t the only case of its kind to make its way into a Bristol courtroom. A few years later, Bristol residents signed a petition to enact a city-wide fine if dog owners could not keep their pets quiet.
The belief was that the sound of barking dogs was ruining Bristol’s quiet neighborhoods and that the fine would discourage dog owners from allowing their pets to be a nuisance, according to articles in the paper.
A judge quickly shot down the proposal stating, “You can’t take the bark out of a dog.”
There was also a short time in the mid-1950s when the Bristol Tennessee City Council essentially outlawed dogs completely in an effort to appease residents who were unhappy with the number of dogs in their neighborhoods.
Many Herald Courier subscribers wrote letters to the editor about the issue, claiming that council was out of their minds for passing such an ordinance and demanding that the city reverse the decision.
Needless to say, Bristolians are passionate about their pets, and they’re not afraid to fight to protect them. You can’t mess with man’s best friend.
