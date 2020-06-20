Long before the Twin City joined nearby communities to operate the Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee — a small airport operated in the northeast section of the city.
The Bristol Airport was near present-day Old Airport Road, just east of Interstate 81. It was used for more than a decade, from the late 1920s to early 1940s, and was considered one of the best airports in the region.
Planning for an airport in Bristol began in the early 1920s. By the spring and summer of 1928, a 62-acre airport was finally in operation.
In July, several hundred people, including aviators from several states, visited the new airport.
“I was able to distinguish the field five miles out of Bristol,” said aviator Louis Hilbert of Jonesborough, Tennessee. “It is certainly a great thing for Bristol especially when many cities several times the size of Bristol are still without airports. I am frank to say that all things considered it is one of the finest fields I have ever used and it will mean a great thing for Bristol.”
The Bristol Herald Courier noted that even Knoxville was looking to build an airport at the time
In the summer of 1928, a huge aviation marker was established at the airport. It was a 100-foot circle, 4 feet in width. It was painted white and was visible to aid airplanes.
Passenger and freight airplanes were also established at the airport. And there were efforts to begin mail routes and pilot training at the airport, which was home to about a dozen planes.
The Bristol Airport, with a main runway 500 feet in width and 2,250 feet in length, could accommodate the largest planes built at the time, the newspaper said. It also had a cross runway 1,600 feet in length by 500 feet in width.
“I am glad to see the people of Bristol so interested in aviation,” said Dr. Joseph W. Jones, an early Bristol aviation enthusiast. “The new airport is built on the only available site within miles of the city and it will be a big advertisement for Bristol and a genuine asset in the future.”
The following year, Virginia Gov. Harry Byrd landed in Bristol for a tour of the commonwealth’s best airports. He arrived with a fleet of 15 airplanes.
The party arrived one afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and remained on site for more than an hour. They had dinner, served by the Chamber of Commerce, in a large tent that had been set up at the airport. Byrd’s party, which was welcomed by Bristol, Virginia Mayor W.H. Robertson, visited 13 other airports.
Bristol’s airport hosted several large events, including a major air show in September 1941. An estimated 4,000 people from around the region attended the event, which featured 140 pilots from five states.
But by September 1941, the airport appeared to have been closed. The newspaper reported that a flag-raising ceremony was held for the opening of the National Fireworks Inc., a production facility for anti-aircraft shells that had been built on the airport site.
The Bristol Airport and a nearby beacon are featured on some topographic maps.
Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and Sullivan County established a larger airport in the mid-1930s. Located in Blountville, the Tri-Cities Airport is now one of the largest commercial airports in Tennessee.
