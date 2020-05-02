Before either Bristol was incorporated, many residents were searching for ways to practice their faith. For one congregation, that search led to the foundation of a church that is still going strong 164 years later.
The Rev. Samuel H. Millard held church services in the train depot in 1854, according to an article in the Bristol Herald Courier. At the time, there were no churches near Bristol, so Millard and his congregation compromised and met at the depot.
These services later led Millard, along with other faith leaders, to begin building Bristol’s first church along Spencer Street in 1855, beginning the inception of the town’s First Christian Church.
The site for the church was donated by Samuel Goodson, Bristol’s original namesake, and John Worley contributed $1,000 to boost the church’s building fund.
The walls of the first building were brick and the framing was timber hewn from the nearby forest, according to a history posted on the church’s website. The first small brick building had a balcony in the rear with an entrance from the outside, and a bell tower stood in the corner of the lot. The building was completed in May 1856, the same year Goodson, Virginia, was incorporated, and the church was officially organized on July 19, 1856. Church records show there were 23 members when the church opened.
The original lot was used as more than just grounds for the church. The bell tower also served as the town’s fire alarm and tolled whenever there was a death in the community until it was torn down and the bell moved to a belfry on top of the building, according to the church.
First Christian Church’s original brick building was torn down and replaced by a frame structure in 1899. The new building included a larger sanctuary. The church was renovated again in 1921, when the frame building was removed and construction of the current church began.
The new building was dedicated by the Rev. C.B. Livesay in May 1922.
The church celebrated its 100th anniversary as part of the city’s centennial celebrations on July 15, 1956, under the leadership of the Rev. B.P. Edwards.
Since then, the church has continued to grow and thrive under several different ministers. The church celebrated its 150th anniversary in May 2006, according to the church’s website.
