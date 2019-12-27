When the calendar flips over to January, there are high hopes for the New Year and in 2020, uncertainty over threats of nuclear war and strong political division.
Roll back 20 years and those readying for the big switch from 1999 to 2000 faced a far different uncertainty — the possible repercussions of the “vicious” Y2K bug.
The Y2K bug was a problem in the coding of computerized systems that was projected to wreak havoc with computer networks and disrupt modern technology around the world.
While other residents in the Mountain Empire spent the days leading up to the new millennium preparing for what might happen when the clock struck midnight, Lloyd and Hazel Compton were prepared. The lights at their two-story farmhouse in Dungannon, Virginia, would have burned brightly — electricity or not.
The Comptons were no strangers to making do in hard times. While rumors of the possible repercussions of Y2K spread across the nation, it was business as usual for the brother and sister and their small farm in Scott County. They had enough farm-raised meats, dairy products, vegetables, hurricane oil lamps and firewood to tide them over into the New Year with no worries.
Due to a drought in the summer of 1999, the Comptons learned to delay their laundry and use rainwater for the necessities. Four years earlier, they endured a 14-day power outage by making use of their wood-fueled stove and a small generator.
While they were not worried about themselves, they were concerned for the country’s safety.
“I just hope nothin’ don’t happen,” Hazel Compton said. “I hope our country is not attacked by some foreign country from overseas. If the country would go into total darkness … hard tellin’ what would happen.”
In Bristol, residents were cautious in their preparations.
Beth Pullon, of Bristol, Virginia, bought eight gallons of water and more than a dozen cans of food from Food City on Euclid Avenue, while Jack Hurlbert, of Bristol, Tennessee, filled up on kerosene for his portable heater.
“It’s just to be sure. You never know,” Pullon said.
Lebanon resident Eugene Harrison compared the uncertainty of Y2K to the height of Russian bomb scares of the 1960s.
“If you can put enough of a scare into people they will spend money on things they don’t really need,” Harrison said.
Jerry Perry, assistant manager of the former Aztex Texaco convenience store on Volunteer Parkway, said that aside from topping off their gas tanks, customers were buying beer, milk, soft drinks and potato chips.
Perry’s concern was what would happen if the phones went down; a valid question as local union workers for Sprint, now CenturyLink, announced they would walk off their jobs starting at one minute past midnight on New Year’s Eve.
“We are concerned about Y2K, too,” said Eddie Hicks, who served as president of the Communications Workers of America Local 3871, based in Bluff City, Tennessee.
A telephone company spokesman said that the company did not expect any disruptions as the country transitioned into the New Year.
“Our system is Y2K-compliant, and if everything operates normally, there will be no problems,” he said.
Local governments also took precautions leading up to the holiday.
Bristol Tennessee Public Works was on hand with more than 50 portable stop signs to place around the city in case of a power failure, and the Mountain Empire chapter of the American Red Cross had a standby operations center open “just in case.”
On the night of Dec. 31, Bristolians attended celebrations across the city for the moment they had been anticipating. Bands played, people danced and electronics around the world switched over to Saturday, Jan. 1, 2000.
And it all happened without a hitch.
