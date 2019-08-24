Bruce Robinette, a Bristol, Virginia, resident, was 6 years old when he first saw the bright lights of the neon Coca-Cola clock shining along Norton’s Park Avenue.
“It was 1944, and I was riding in the back of my family’s pickup truck on the way to see their landlord who lived around the corner from the building,” he said. “I couldn’t read time yet, but the lights were just so bright. … I was mesmerized.”
Robinette was one of several people who attended a celebration Wednesday in Norton to unveil that same Coca-Cola clock following a monthslong restoration project. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has undertaken several sign renovation projects over the past six years as part of their Ghost Sign Restoration Program. The company said in a Facebook post the metal sign was the first of its kind to be revamped as part of the project.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said he had been in contact with Coca-Cola for about five years to see what could be done to restore the sign.
The company was mainly restoring antique wall murals, but the uniqueness of the clock along with its location piqued Coca-Cola’s interest.
“The city is unique,” Ramey said. “We’re celebrating our 125th anniversary this year, and for most of that time there has been one — and maybe as many as three — bottling plants here, starting from the early days. Bottling is an important part of our history.”
The clock was installed on a building that was once the property of former Norton Coca-Cola Co. owner F.B. Kline. Kinsey Neon & Sign Co. — the Roanoke-based company that completed the restoration — said they believe the clock was manufactured in 1936, but no one seems sure when the clock was actually installed.
The story of the Norton Coca-Cola Co. began in Bristol, Virginia, in the early 1900s.
In 1902, Milton H. Rush, a native Bristolian, negotiated for a Coca-Cola franchise in the Bristol area, according to information compiled by Charlie Barnette. Rush acquired shipments from Roddy Coca-Cola Manufacturing Co. of Knoxville, Tennessee, and distributed them on a small scale around the Twin City, including to Bristol’s Dixie Bottling Works.
Dixie was purchased by a Col. Sewell Howard of Rockwood, Tennessee, on Sept. 30, 1906, and became the primary source of Coca-Cola products for the area. Bristol Herald Courier archives state Howard was building a new facility across the street from the building’s original location at the corner of Washington and Buford streets and moving the older equipment to Norton to set up Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc.
The new location was incorporated Feb. 7, 1907, and was under the same management as the Bristol location, according to archive records. The operation was located near Virginia Avenue and Seventh Street.
Kline took over ownership of the business in the mid-1910s and eventually built a new facility on the corner of Sixth and Seventh streets.
During Kline’s ownership of the business, the company expanded into St. Paul and Vansant and changed its name to The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Norton Inc., according to research by Joseph T. Lee III, a bottling history enthusiast who runs the website Tazewell-Orange.com. Kline also added other soda products to the plant’s production, including Budweiser, Sparkling Life and Superior Brand Pale Dry Ginger Ale. The company was taken over by W. P. Armistead after Kline’s death.
Other soda production facilities such as the Lonesome Pine Bottling Co. and the Pepsi Co. facility moved into the area later on. Ramey said Pepsi Co. is the only remaining production facility within the city limits. He added that the Coca-Cola facility stopped operating sometime in the late 1980s or early ’90s. The building is now an orthodontist office.
When officials flipped the switch on the newly restored sign Wednesday, Robinette said he was smiling from ear to ear.
“I was elated,” he said.
Ramey said many people grew up with the sign and asked him about restoring it over the years.
“Hopefully, the sign will be around for a new generation to see and enjoy,” he said. “It’s kind of starting that tradition over again. It’s a way to celebrate the history of our community.”