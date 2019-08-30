Drive around Bristol and you’re likely to encounter one of more than two dozen neighborhoods — and correlating stone and brick entrances — developed during the mid-20th century by local realtor Charles J. Lowry.
Lowry, who died in 2008, developed 29 subdivisions in Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, and he placed entry markers at each, according to Tim Buchanan, historian with the Bristol Historical Association.
The earlier entry markers were made of stone, and the later ones, such as Bellebrook and Spring Lake, were made of brick.
“The ones in McChesney Heights are in bad shape,” Buchanan said.
The McChesney Heights markers are along Old Abingdon Highway at the intersections with Cherokee Road and McChesney Drive. Only the remnants of the column at McChesney Drive can be seen along the roadway for one of the entrances. The other column, still standing, at the intersection also says “Lowry ’53.”
The developer, who got into the real estate business in 1946, according to his obituary, developed the subdivision in 1953. Most of the ranch-style homes in McChesney Heights were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s.
Another set of Lowry’s stone entrances can be found nearby in the 400 block of Wyandotte Road at the Chester Hills subdivision. The neighborhood features a number of homes built in the 1960s and 1970s, according to Zillow records.
Other Lowry subdivisions include Bellebrook; Virginia Hills, off Bonham Road; Washington Park, off Glenway Avenue; and Spring Lake, near Van Pelt Elementary.
The Lowry Hills subdivision, north of Exit 7 near Interstate 81, is one of the last subdivisions that Lowry developed, Buchanan said.
In addition to residential real estate, Lowry was involved with commercial development in the Twin City. He developed 54 commercial and industrial sites in Bristol, his obituary states.
Lowry’s firm is now known as the TCI Group-Lowry Agency, which has an office on Sixth Street near the YMCA in Bristol, Tennessee.
“He is the one that was primarily responsible for the original development of Exit 7 and Linden Drive,” Buchanan said. “The last big job he did was developing the Walmart property at Exit 7 in the mid-’90s.”
Buchanan said that although the stone entry markers at Lowry’s neighborhoods are not ancient, they certainly have a story to tell, mostly of suburban development in Bristol.
In the 1940s, Lowry purchased the Haynes-Lowry-White House, a historic home in the Haynesfield section of Bristol. Lowry developed the neighborhood around the home. A set of stone entrances can be seen on Lowry Drive.
