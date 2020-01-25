As the era of Prohibition dawned across America in January 1920, the Bristol Herald Courier was full of messages both for and against the new national policy.
For readers living in Bristol, Prohibition was not a new concept. The Tennessee side of the Twin City had been dry since the days of World War I, and Virginia passed a law banning saloons ahead of the national policy.
Advertisements printed in the newspaper during the first full week of Prohibition encouraged Bristolians to be part of the solution, pushing them to join anti-saloon coalitions in the Twin City and applying an “if you see something, say something” philosophy for those still producing and distributing alcohol.
Other advertisements promoted new medicines that “worked far better than whiskey” and promoted the Prohibition Enforcement Campaign, which aimed to raise $10,000 in the Bristol area to further protect the 18th Amendment. The ad asked residents: “How much will you give, that the prohibition amendment may not only be retained but made an armed and armored force for right as well?”
Another ad printed by the enforcement campaign said that the failure to enforce Prohibition in Russia was followed by the rise of Bolshevism, an early form of Russian communism.
And while there was no shortage of government promotions to be on the “right side” of Prohibition, there were several reports of those still working to smuggle alcohol out of their own homes and businesses.
The newspaper reported that the first arrests made after the amendment went into effect were in Chicago, but one of the first local arrests was made about a week later near what was then known as Weaver’s Pike.
Edgar Galloway, a prominent farmer and former school teacher, was taken into custody by federal Prohibition agents after a 25-gallon still was discovered in the loft of his smokehouse along with two large barrels of beer hidden under the structure’s flooring.
Galloway had a hearing before U.S. Commissioner Maj. W.G. Sheen and held under a bond of $500 ahead of an appearance in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
The newspaper continued to print stories of moonshiners and the advertisements against them throughout the decade. Many of the ads and editorials sported the slogan “A Saloonless World in 1930.”
However, the United States government repealed Prohibition by December 1933, and the hopes of the “saloonless world” quickly fell to the wayside.
