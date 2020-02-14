Two Southwest Virginia natives convicted in a double murder at a Blountville, Tennessee massage parlor in 1981 have been granted parole, but one remains behind bars.
Dean Preston Smith, 55, and Charles Victor Mosley, 62, were both convicted in the 1981 deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Colosimo, of Gray, Tennessee, and 45-year-old Eleanor Cross, of Bristol, Tennessee. They both received life sentences, but were given an opportunity for parole.
Smith has been released from prison. On Aug. 26, 2019, Mosley was granted parole after a hearing, but the Tennessee Department of Corrections has not yet set a release plan.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said he opposed parole.
On the night of Nov. 30, 1981, Sullivan County authorities said Smith, then 17, and Mosley, 24, of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, entered the Queen’s Palace massage parlor in Blountville with robbery plans. The parlor was housed in a small trailer surrounded by a fence.
The men paid $50 for two massages and signed the register under the same name, Joe. They then tied up and beat Colosimo and Cross with the butt of a .22 caliber, long-barrel pistol, according to stories in the Bristol Herald Courier.
A customer, who became a witness for the prosecution, interrupted the assault. Mosley and Smith ran out the back door but returned shortly to “scare off” the customer.
The customer said one of the men, who brandished a pistol, warned him the parlor would be raided. The man told him to leave if he “didn’t want his name in the newspaper.”
On his way out, the customer noticed three cars in the driveway, including a white Bronco with red trim. Police later discovered that the Bronco belonged to Smith and Mosley.
Around 9 p.m., the owner of the Queen’s Palace found the women in a bedroom, lying face down, side by side on a mattress. Their hands were bound behind their backs with black electrical tape, and they had execution-style gunshot wounds to the back of the head, according to then-Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Gardner.
Eleanor Cross was still alive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died four hours later.
“The murders were so bizarre. It’s either somebody who is deranged and simply wanted to hurt some people, or a robber who didn’t want any witnesses left,” Gardner said.
The sheriff said “all 20” of his deputies were working around the clock on the case. Authorities found fingerprints at the scene, but at the time, the Sheriff’s Office didn’t have the technology needed to lift the evidence.
Mosley and Smith stole $35 from the women’s purses, meaning they took a $15 loss after paying for the massages. The purses were later found by a hitchhiker along Interstate 81 near the Gate City Highway exit in Bristol, Virginia, Gardner said.
Early in the investigation, police said an unidentified person contacted authorities, confessed to the murders and threatened to kill again. Investigators were unable to trace the call but believe it came from Smith.
On Jan. 5, 1982, Smith turned himself in and admitted to “pulling the trigger.” He told authorities he wore a blue seersucker suit during the crime, and they could find it at his home in Tazewell County. Smith surrendered the .22 caliber pistol used in the murders and implicated Mosley during questioning. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Authorities also connected the men to a Buchanan County post office robbery that occurred in December 1981.
Mosley fled the area after hearing about Smith’s arrest, first heading to Pennsylvania and then across the country to California. He was later captured and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Both individuals have been advised by the parole board to have no contact with the victims’ families.
