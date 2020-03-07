Along a winding road one mile southeast of Bristol are reminders of a once booming town.
Paperville, a small Sullivan County town-turned-residential-community, got its start in 1794 — two years before Tennessee became a state — when George Burkhart moved into the area to establish a paper mill.
The mill was the first in this section of the nation and provided a boost to an already growing area.
Paperville was situated along the Abingdon to Jonesboro-pike, a popular stagecoach road in the 19th century. At its peak, the town was home to 300 residents.
As the mill flourished, other businesses quickly sprang up around town.
Alfred Hammer opened the Hammer House, which became a popular inn for stagecoach patrons. The two-story, seven-room house was family-operated for several years.
Upon approaching Paperville hill, which overlooked the inn, stagecoach drivers would blow their horns a certain number of toots to signal the number of passengers.
Other mills also moved into the area as the town prospered. The Nutty brothers opened the Nutty Woolen Mill, which manufactured clothing and blankets.
Most workers at the wool mill were paid 50 cents a day, however, if someone was lucky enough to run the “jack,” they were paid $1 a day.
There were also several flour mills through the town.
Other businesses included a blacksmith shop, a furnace and trip-hammer forge and a tannery — one of the first in the nation, according to articles in the Bristol Herald Courier.
Life in Paperville was smooth sailing until the late 1800s, when Bristol’s booming development created a seal of doom for the town.
Developers built new roads that led away from the industrial town and the city built a dam diverting the flow of Sinking Creek into a water supply system, making it impossible for mill operators to remain.
Many of the mill operators showed little resistance to the continued changes and instead took “damage” payments to offset the loss of their businesses.
By the early 1900s, Bristol had won out, and Paperville went from a strong town to a quaint community. But while the town faded into the past, it is not lost. A quick trip down Paperville Road, off of Old Jonesboro Road, still offers a glimpse into the former town.
