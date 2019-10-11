More than 100 years ago, inmates in Sullivan County were incarcerated in an overcrowded jail — just like today.
The Bristol Herald Courier reported on conditions at the county jail on Jan. 27, 1917. At the time, close to 60 prisoners were confined at the jail, which had been built in 1901 to accommodate 25.
“The capacity of the jail is more than doubly taxed, and what is worse, the sanitary conditions there are said to be very bad. Overcrowding in an insanitary prison is not a modern idea,” the newspaper reported.
The county decided to enlarge the jail, but no relief was in sight. In addition, circuit court hearings resulted in the release of only a few prisoners, leaving 57 in jail.
“It is now said that unless fewer prisoners are consigned to the jail in the next month, it will be necessary to hold a special term of court, thus entailing extra cost upon the county,” the newspaper states.
Most of the prisoners confined at the jail were likely “guilty of more or less serious offenses and must be punished according to law.”
But there were many being held for trivial offenses, such as vagrancy and hoboing, the paper said. The newspaper suggested that prisoners held on trivial charges be turned loose “with the admonition to move on out of the county.”
Twenty-one years later, the Bristol Herald Courier again reported on overcrowded conditions at the county jail, where 86 inmates were held in a facility built to accommodate 50 prisoners. The newspaper said 119 was the largest number of prisoners ever held at one time in the facility.
In addition to overcrowding, the jail was dilapidated.
Cardboard predominated instead of panes at the windows, shutting out light and sunshine. A dirt and cinder path led from the courthouse to the jail. At the battered door — the entrance — the jailer produced an absurdly large key, which was undoubtedly stronger than the door.
The 10-foot by 15-foot women’s area was occupied by 10 — three occupied the mats, three slept on the concrete floor and four were on their own with barely enough room to stand.
Black inmates were housed in separate rooms at the jail. Two of the women were locked in a place so small there was no room for any furnishing other than a washbowl, commode and a roll of bedding, which when unrolled left no room to stand.
The “cage” — where 42 white men were incarcerated — was the largest arrangement of cells in the buildings. There were nine bunks and in addition to the usual sanitary equipment there was a large tin hung over the washtub as a shower arrangement. No hot water existed in the building, except the kitchen.
About 36 men were held in the “cage” on the week the reporter visited the jail, which allowed for four men for each narrow bunk.
The workroom, so called because it was the cell where the convicted prisoners were kept, had 19 bunks for 26 men.
There were a number of patches in the steel bars and cages that were mementos of various jail breaks or attempted jail breaks, the newspaper said.
The jail was so crowded and lacked any means of caring for a sick or ailing prisoner that the idea of any contagious disease was frightening. However, there had been only one epidemic during the time there was a prevalence of influenza. It was a spread of the skin disease called itch, which was hard to combat in the crowded quarters, the paper states.
“Insane prisoners” were a problem no matter how overcrowded the jail was, and they had to be jailed separately, the newspaper reported.
