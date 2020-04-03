Crisp. Crunch. Ca-ching!
Nearly a century ago in a small home on the corner of Moore and Chester streets in Bristol, Virginia, J.W. and Hattie Johnson Moore began frying their fortune — literally.
Using frying pans and sharp slicing knives, the couple created their own brand of potato chips that later grew into the largest potato chip company in the state of Virginia.
The first products were sold in Moore’s 5th Street neighborhood store in Bristol, Tennessee.
As the homemade chips grew in popularity, the Moores moved their operation into their basement and then a small building behind their house, according to the late-Bristol historian Bud Phillips.
Soon, the chips were being delivered around an 80-mile radius of the Twin City and the duo also started producing their own brand of peanut butter crackers.
In 1932, a Quality Service ad in the Bristol Herald Courier advertised that the chips came in two size bags that were on sale for 5 cents and 10 cents, respectively.
Eventually, the couple enlisted the help of daughter Zella Moore Arnold.
As the routes continued to grow, so did Zella’s responsibilities. She did any type of work in the plant that needed to be done and gradually became more active in the bookkeeping and office management of the company.
Arnold became president of Moore’s Potato Chip Company upon her father’s death in 1950. The business grew from one truck to 325 truck routes and the business eventually changed its name to Moore’s Quality Snack Foods Inc. to reflect the company’s dedication to quality.
In summer 1965, the company opened a new plant in Bristol, Virginia. The facility was in operation until it was destroyed by fire on Feb. 23, 1988, according to Phillips.
Arnold’s sons — Jack and Joe — also became an integral part of the business. When the snack food industry was facing a downturn, Jack Arnold wanted to do everything he could to keep the company in the family.
“We don’t want to work for someone else,” he told The Washington Post in 1987. “There’s a certain amount of pride in what’s been accomplished by two generations before us. It’s very difficult to give up that sort of independence.”
“I don’t want anything written here that would lead anybody to believe that we’re going to fold our tent and sell it off,” he added.
But in June 1989, after 65 years, the company was sold to Borden Inc. Zella Arnold died in September 1989.
Borden later sold the company to Wise Foods, which closed the Bristol plant in 2004. Food City partnered with Snack Alliance in 2008 to reopen the plant to produce another regional brand of snack food — Terry’s products.
Jack Arnold died in April 2017.
While the snacks are no longer produced in the Twin City, slices of the family’s legacy lives on. Moore’s brand chips are still available in many retailers today.
