A large cork bulletin board posted on the log walls of Laurel Valley Community Church displays photos, letters and articles telling the story of the resilient legacy of the church and its impact on the residents of Konnarock, Virginia.
The church opened its doors as Laurel Valley Lutheran Church in October 1945 after residents gathered together to build the structure out of spruce logs cut from Whitetop Mountain by the Blakemore Land Co. Interior features of the church, like the interior trim and chancel, were crafted from white pine from pastor H.E. Poff’s farm. The pews, alter, pulpit and lectern were also uniquely crafted by residents.
A 1945 article in the Journal Virginian described the church as a “beautiful little church in a beautiful setting.”
In all, the church was built to hold 150 people and cost the community $2,970.
The project sparked a can-do attitude in local residents. A teacher at the Konnarock Training School told the Bristol Herald Courier in 1947 that the church was an inspiration for the community. The people of Konnarock can do “anything they put their minds to,” he said when he was being interviewed about the self-sufficient projects being done at the school.
“People of the area decided they wanted a church, so they just pitched in and built it,” he said.
The church quickly became an important staple to the community. Even when the congregation joined nearby St. Matthew Lutheran Church in 1959, and the building became known as the Laurel Valley Community Church, the community formed a board composed of local residents to maintain the structure.
The building became a popular wedding destination for local residents, many of whom often revisit the church and share their stories in notes left on the church’s bulletin board or in various social media groups.
In 2006, the church was vandalized and set on fire. Local artisans continued the spirit of resiliency by getting together to rebuild.
Today, the church is managed by the nearby Lutheran congregation and is usually unlocked so that visitors may see the unusual interior and take in this little piece of the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.