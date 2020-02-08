The unmistakable wail of sirens alert passersby of quickly approaching fire trucks donned with bright lights, but the emergency service didn’t always have such an impact when responding to calls. In fact, the department used to rely on the hearty hooves of horses to get to and from a fire.
In 1949, Herald Courier writer Douglas Boy interviewed former Bristol Tennessee Fire Chief W.R. Collin about the improvements made by the department since the early 1900s and how the department grew as technology advanced.
“There were 20 members of the original firefighting force,” Collin said.
Back then, the department responded to a blaze with hand-powered horse carts.
Collin said the horses were more than just a mode of transportation; they were just as dedicated to the service as the men were.
He told Boy about a “dapple gray horse” that was injured on the job one night while racing to answer an alarm.
“The beast, with a fire horse’s heart, pulled the equipment back to the station even after his knees and legs were [severely injured],” he said.
The horse was later put down because of the injury, and his death had such an impact on his driver that the man “took to his bed for two weeks after the accident.”
The same was true across the state line.
The Bristol Herald Courier reported in November 1894 that Bristol Virginia’s City Council granted $650 to the city’s 17-member Fire Department to buy a team of horses, 12 coats, boots and helmets, two axes, two 16-foot ladders, and two pike poles, along with purchasing a building to house the department.
Bristol, Virginia firemen purchased two horses a year later that they named Tip and Top after the Tip Top Hotel, which was a favorite gathering place for local firefighters, according to the Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s website. Top died in 1901.
As technology continued to advance, Collin recalled that Bristol Tennessee’s fire team upgraded from one horse pulling a four-wheeled wagon, to a three-horse wagon, and then eventually buying their first fire engine in 1913.
Bristol, Virginia would also buy its first fire engine in 1913. That February, the group purchased an American LaFrance at a cost of $9,000.
The new motorized engines were a necessity as Bristol’s streets were growing upward as well as outward, and firefighters needed a better way of reaching taller buildings.
By 1929, the use of fire horses had stopped in the Twin City.
