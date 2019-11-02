The twists and turns of state Route 63 will take you on a tour of a once booming area of Southwest Virginia, rich in coal and community, including the ever-present town of Dante.
Dante — with its unusual name, pronounced similarly to “paint” — also carries an unusual history that was heavily documented as part of a preservation plan with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Originally established as Turkey Foot due to the convergence of the three branches of Lick Creek, Dante was a small rural settlement steeped in farmland. After the Civil War, many of Turkey Creek’s families began selling mineral rights, typically around 50 cents per acre, to coal companies before the town was eventually sold to the Tazewell Coal and Iron Co. But the company’s ownership of the town was short-lived due to a lack of routes in or out of the area, and the town was sold for a second time in 1901, at $18 per acre, to entrepreneur Stilson Hutchins.
Hutchins built a rail line from the town into St. Paul and renamed the community after his business partner, William Dante, in 1903. After George Carter started the Clinchfield Coal Co. in 1906, the company took over Dante and used the town as a connection point to open up the Midwest to the Eastern seaboard.
By the 1930s, Dante was enjoying its heyday. The town was the most populous in Russell County, boasting 4,000 residents and was home to a hotel, company store, steam-heat plant, black and white schools and churches, a pharmacy, a hospital, a theater, a bank, a baseball field, a depot and rows upon rows of worker cottages. Immigrants, largely Hungarian, Italian and Polish, were heavily employed to build the railroad and construct the mining camps.
Because Dante was never officially incorporated, the town collapsed when the company closed the mines after World War II. A large exodus of workers left many cottages abandoned, and a number of buildings, including the company store, the theater and the hospital, were torn down. Much of the housing still stands as do several of the original churches. Several buildings, including a circa 1950s store, an abandoned school, the depot and the steam-heat plant, remain at the center of the town.
Residents of the community are proud of their heritage and have spent much of the past decade preserving what’s left of the former coal town. The bank building was restored and turned into a history museum, the community fought to preserve the former train depot in 2009 and the town recently received a state grant to restore the former Arty Lee School into a community center.
