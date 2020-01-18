The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week nearly $300 million in flood-control projects in Southwest Virginia that were necessitated by an April 1977 flood, which devastated areas of five states in the Appalachian region.
Widespread rains fell April 2-5, 1977, over the Appalachian region of Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The heaviest rain fell on April 4 over the headwaters of many tributaries of the Ohio River, according to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Record floods occurred along the Tug Fork and Levisa Fork, which are headwater tributaries of the Big Sandy River, the upper Cumberland River, Clinch and the Powell rivers. Severe flooding also occurred along the Holston River.
Twenty-two people were killed by the flooding, and property damages were estimated to be more than $400 million.
Dickenson and Buchanan counties in Southwest Virginia were especially devastated, leading the Army Corps of Engineers to begin funding a series of flood-control projects. This week, the agency announced school, home and business relocation and flood-proofing projects in the two counties.
Two lines of storms saturated the region with heavy rainfall, the NOAA report states. The first storm brought rainfalls typically less than 1 inch over the region. This was due to the rapid cold frontal passage in the late afternoon of April 2. The time of rain was restricted to the late evening of April 2 and the very early morning of April 3, the report states.
The second stage, the main storm, began in the evening of April 3 and extended to the morning of April 5. Rainfall was heavy and almost continuous over large areas of the Appalachian region.
More than 2 feet of rainfall was reported in some areas. Most rivers in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee went well above flood stage, devastating communities in the region.
Before the 1977 flood, the last major flood in the region occurred in January and February of 1957, which resulted in similar devastation.
