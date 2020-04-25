Four distinguished men — Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, John Burroughs and Harvey Firestone — visited Bristol in 1918 on a whirlwind camping trip in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
The men, often referred to as the Four Vagabonds, traveled through the Twin City on the state line on their way to Asheville, North Carolina.
Traveling in a caravan of automobiles, they arrived in Bristol on Aug. 26 at about noon. They had been on the road for several days with a group of secret service men, chauffeurs and cooks, and slept in tents at night.
When having lunch at the Hotel Bristol in downtown, that was second time on their journey they had dined outside the camp since embarking on their trip from Pittsburgh weeks earlier.
Newspapers from around the country reported on the trip. Journalists said the four men, considered celebrities of their time, were all in high spirits, chatting with interested spectators and when they consented to having their pictures made, they attracted quite a crowd.
The men said they were deeply impressed with the beautiful mountains scenery of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, and they were glad they had chosen the route through Bristol.
Ford, who served as a spokesman for the men, said the party was on an outing and they were traveling for no significant reason other than to travel.
Following a reception at the Hotel Bristol, the party visited the W.H. Cox farm, known as Maplehurst, about 8 miles south of downtown. The farm, which features a large brick residence along Beaver Creek, is today located near Bristol Motor Speedway and can be seen from state Route 394.
The group’s excursion to the farm was varied with an inspection of the place and fresh buttermilk, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. All four visitors were delighted by the visit and showed great interest in their tour of the farm.
Ford, the automobile tycoon, complimented Cox on owning one of the best tracts of land that he had seen since starting on their trip. He went further to say that he lived on his farm near Detroit and that he had raised 40,000 bushels of wheat this year. He termed himself a farmer.
Accompanied by Cox and P.M. Burdette, the visitors returned to the house after their inspection trip where another reception was held. A number of pictures were taken by Russell V. Cline, advertising manager of the Firestone Tire Co. These photographs, including the visitors and the local men, will be published in an early issue of a touring magazine.
The men visited Bristol as Ford was considered as a candidate for U.S. Senate for the state of Michigan. When asked about his candidacy, Ford said that he was not seeking office, but if the people of Michigan wanted him to represent them in the senate he would do so. He did not know the names of all the candidates who opposed him.
Ford, who decided to run for Senate as a Democrat, eventually lost to Republican Truman Handy Newberry.
World War I was also on the minds of many as the men traveled in the region.
Commenting on the war, Ford said he of course did not know when the war would end, but he thought could not last over a year longer.
“I think the allies have retreated for the last time” said Ford. “The retreating hereafter will be done by the Germans. We want peace on the right terms, and we will get it.”
The war, which began in 1914, lasted through November 1918.
Edison, the famous inventor, did not talk as freely as the rest of the party, but at times his face was wreathed in smiles, hardly discernable behind the two-days growth of beard. He seemed content to let others do the talking and enjoy the effects, the newspaper said. Firestone, the tire and rubber businessman, a man of middle height, rather heavy set, talked with a snap, and he too, like Ford, had a word for everybody.
The group of men traveled in about five or six cars, and three or four trucks, and went through Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina. They began their journey in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and ended in New York.
Between 1915 and 1924, the men made a series of similar trips across the country. Their journeys often made news headlines around the world.
