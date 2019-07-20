Spending warm summer nights watching movies under the stars is becoming a thing of the past as once beloved drive-in theaters continue to disappear.
A Dollar General and an apartment complex now stand where the former Beacon Drive-In Theatre used to draw crowds to take in some of the most popular motion pictures of the 20th century.
The Beacon, which was located on State Route 126 between Bristol and Blountville, opened in 1952. It was operated by Harvey Diggs & T.D. Field, according to cinematreasures.org, a movie theater archive.
The Kingsport Archives provided a 1961 photograph of the theater promoting the film “Meet the Mummy” starring Bud Abbot and Lou Costello. It is the only photo of the theater owned by the historical association.
The theater closed in the 1980s and was quickly replaced with the Beacon Village housing development. The Dollar General was constructed later.
Across the state line, the historic Moonlite Theatre opened in Abingdon in 1949. This single screen drive-in was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2007 and is still part of the landscape along Lee Highway.
The lights and sounds have faded away at many other local theaters, including, the Family Drive-In and Skyline Drive-In, Johnson City; the Holiday Drive-In, Erwin; Kingsport Drive-In and Marbro Drive-In, Kingsport; Bluegrass Drive-In, Castlewood; Cavalier Drive-In, Lebanon; Lonesome Pine Drive-In, Coeburn; Mullins Open Air Drive-In, also known as the Wise Drive-In, Big Stone Gap; Skyview Drive-In, Marion; Sunset Drive-In, North Tazewell; Summit Drive-In, Glade Spring; Taylor Drive-In, Weber City; and Viking Drive-In, Big Stone Gap.
Although these other drive-ins have turned their lights on for the last time, at least four drive-in theaters remain open in the Mountain Empire.
The Twin City Drive-In built in 1949 is located along Volunteer Parkway near Bristol Motor Speedway.
R.A. Warden opened the theater that is situated on 29 acres in a beautiful mountain setting with the Beaver Creek Knobs as a boundary and backdrop, according to the theater’s website.
The Wardens sold it to the aunt and uncle of Danny and Ellen Warden in 1956, and they in turn acquired it in 1974, the website states.
A tornado destroyed the original wooden screen tower in 1977, but it was replaced a week later.
The family-operated theater is open on weekends during the spring and fall seasons and nightly during the summer with double features. It doubles as a temporary campground for the NASCAR and drag races at the speedway.
Another long-standing drive-in movie theater is located on U.S. Highway 19E in Elizabethton.
The Stateline Drive-In originally opened in 1947, according to the theater’s website. The business is a seasonal theater operating in the summer months from April through September.
Up the road a bit and just in time for the Hungry Mother Festival, the Park Place Drive-In on State Route 16 in Marion offers more than just movies. It also features a miniature golf course and ice cream parlor. The theater was built on the site of the old Park Drive-In, which operated from 1954 into the ’70s, it features a miniature golf course, batting cages, and an arcade with a small restaurant/carry-out inside.
Wise County movie lovers can visit the Central Drive-In along the quiet path of U.S. Business Route 23 between Norton and Appalachia. The theater opened in 1952, has a 350-car capacity and offers visitors very low ambient light disturbance during shows.
So grab your popcorn and soda, and enjoy a nostalgic evening with family and friends at one of the remaining local drive-in theaters. We’ll see you there!