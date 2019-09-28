Long before paved roads lined the streets, Blountville was a hub for 18th-century travelers, thanks to the winding curves of the Great Stage Road.
Brave adventurers, families looking to settle west and businessmen alike would ride their stagecoaches along the trail from Washington, D.C., to Nashville. The road was one of the only major arteries for those looking to venture to the South and Southwest in the 1700s.
Because of the road’s path through the center of Blountville, the town became a popular stop for travelers, leading to the town’s development. The road offered access to three stage lines and convinced the government to approve the town for a postal service, according to a book on Sullivan County by Dena Williams Porter. It also led to the development of historic businesses like the Old Deery Inn.
William Deery bought the Deery Inn land in 1801 and developed the land to include the inn, a trading post, a frame general store and a tavern that featured hotel rooms on the second floor, according to the Sullivan County Historical Society website. Deery died in 1845.
The inn was a site to see during its heyday. The two-story Dutch clapboard structure included a large entrance hall, a gathering room, dining room, library, kitchens, four family bedrooms, three bathrooms and three wayfarers’ rooms with their own entrances. In all, the property featured 19 rooms, two attics, a cellar and two kitchens.
Old Deery became a major way-station for passersby and hosted notable visitors such as Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk, Andrew Johnson, French King Louis Phillipe Orleans and the Marquis de LaFayette, according to the society’s website.
The inn was maintained and used as a safe-haven for the weak and wounded during the Civil War. It was revamped into the Cates Hotel and even served as a U.S. Post Office for a short time as ownership continued to change hands throughout the decades.
As rail lines were introduced to the town in the 1850s and the need for the Great Stage Road faded, the inn slowly transformed from a hub for visitors into a cultural staple. The inn was restored to its original Federal Golden Era style and became a popular spot for community events from the 1940s onward.
The inside doors have been autographed by three Tennessee governors, including Frank Clement, Buford Ellington and Lamar Alexander. Former president Jimmy Carter also signed the entryway during his visit to the area in 1980.
Today, as you travel along Highway 126, you can take a trip back in time and imagine you are traversing the Great Stage Road as you pass by the sign marking part of the former travel hub in the center of town and you can even schedule a tour the Old Deery Inn.
