The Bristol Library Association — which operates a large public library downtown — has a long history, dating back to the late 19th century.
The association began as the inspiration of the 1900 Club — the first women’s study club in Bristol. This literary initiative began in November 1899.
Bud Phillips, the Twin City’s late historian, wrote about the library’s birth in his book “From a Good Place to Live.”
The first notion of a library in Bristol was started by Isaac C. Fowler, editor of the Bristol News. He wrote an editorial on the subject.
Fowler said he observed that Jonesborough, a smaller town than Bristol, already had a public reading room. He went on to lament that Bristol did not have such a thing — at the time, only Bristol’s wealthy and educated had books, many others couldn’t read, Phillips wrote.
The newspaper editor urged town leaders to work toward establishing a reading room and to not be satisfied with less than 500 volumes. He also asked that area newspapers be included, as well as a few from larger cities and suggested that several magazines be offered for the enjoyment and enlightenment of the public, Phillips wrote.
His plea was well received, Phillips said, but nothing was done.
It wasn’t until the 1900 Club was established that many of the town’s most notable women began developing plans for a reading room. One of the women said the club’s primary goal should be to establish a local library, and to start that move, she would give more than half her own books to the collection. The ladies agreed, thus the foundation was laid for the library that now stands on Piedmont Avenue.
Ultimately, the women set up a reading room on the third floor of the First National Bank on State Street. Phillips noted that there were two additional reading rooms across town.
The club, and other subsequent literary clubs, moved the reading room, or library, on multiple occasions. Sometimes, even though they had more books, they would move to smaller spaces, Phillips said.
The library association was officially established in 1909. In 1929, the cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, agreed to come together for their first co-owned property: the Bristol Public Library.
In 1965, a library opened at 710 Goode St. It was a one-story building that cost $250,000. In 2006, a new $12 million library, which is still in use today, was built nearby on Piedmont Avenue. There’s also a branch in Avoca, which opened in 1964.
The public library recently gained a new executive director, Tonia Kestner, who began in January.
