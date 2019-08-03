Bristolians are feeling blue after the Blue Circle restaurant closed for what could be the last time.
The popular restaurant, in an iconic blue and white building on Bluff City Highway, announced it was closed in July after receiving an “unrealistic” bill, according to owner Michael Hunt.
The Blue Circle franchise was started by Homer Longmire in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1931.
Franchises were sold across the state of Tennessee and as far away as Alabama and Virginia. More than 30 stores were in operation during the restaurant chain’s heyday.
With a motto of “a happy place for hungry people,” the house specialty was a grilled burger, diced onions and mustard on a steamed bun, according to the restaurant’s website. The original restaurants also served breakfast and baked goods from the Blue Circle bakery and offered walk-in service and even drive-ins with a telephone order service.
The Longmires sold the chain in 1966 to Wometco of Miami, Florida, according to a 2014 post on the Bristol Historical Association’s Facebook page.
New restaurants opened after the franchise was sold, but the chain faced a string of difficulties and Wometco sold the restaurants to the Michigan-based Enroc Co. in 1974.
Only 17 restaurants remained by 1975. The chain continued to have problems until Blue Circle’s owners filed for bankruptcy later that year and liquidated almost everything except the chain’s Bristol location.
The Bristol store opened in 1964, according to the website. The original sign is still displayed in front of the building. Bart Long and Todd Buchanan bought the business in 2012 before Hunt took ownership in 2017.
Long and Buchanan opened a second location in Elizabethton in 2015, but it was only open for a short time.
Hunt, a Bristol resident, said he remembers visiting the Bristol restaurant several times over the course of his life.
“I grew up with the Blue Circle,” he said.
Recently, however, Hunt said he received an unexpected utility bill he could not pay. As a result, he decided to close.
The Blue Circle is now for sale, and Hunt said he’ll consider any offer. He noted that the restaurant, which still has food in the kitchen, is ready to resume operations if someone is interested. Hunt said he hopes someone reopens the restaurant.