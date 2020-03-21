More than a century before the current COVID-19 pandemic, at least 50 million people died worldwide, and 675,000 died in the United States, as a result of the flu of 1918.
The city of Bristol and surrounding areas were not spared by the deadly pandemic. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In the United States, it was first identified in military personnel in spring 1918 — at a time when World War I was ending.
Dr. Robin Feierabend spoke with the Bristol Herald Courier about the influenza’s effect on Bristol. Last year, he studied the crisis, which had several similarities, as well as differences from the current pandemic.
On Sept. 14, 1918, a small notice, buried on page 8 of the Bristol Herald Courier, was the first local notice of what was to come. Outbreaks of influenza had recently been reported in a number of port cities on the East and Gulf coasts, according to information provided by Feierabend.
Over the next 10 days, there were several stories indicating the severity and spread of the outbreak. News of deaths in Boston, Fort Dix and elsewhere made local headlines.
By Sept. 24, influenza outbreaks were reported in at least 25 cities across the country.
Three weeks after the first reports of an outbreak in the U.S., local authorities noted the presence of the illness in Bristol, Feierabend said. According to the city health officer, it didn’t appear to be in epidemic form, but he anticipated that it would be.
The official didn’t initially recommend closing schools or public meetings, despite the fact that schools in Damascus, Meadowview and Glade Spring had all been closed.
The next day, on Oct. 6, the paper reported that there were more than 500 cases in Bristol. At that point, the mayors of both cities on the border issued a joint proclamation temporarily closing all churches, public schools, picture shows, theaters, public speaking or other places of public gatherings or public amusements.
On Oct. 9, the Bristol Herald Courier reported on the first four deaths from the flu as more people became ill. Signs started appearing across the city, advising people to wash their hands.
By Oct. 10, an average of four deaths a day were reported in Bristol.
There were various reports on deaths.
“Beverly Dulaney Seneker died of pneumonia at 10 o’clock yesterday morning at his home on the Blountville Pike following a nine days illness of pneumonia developed from influenza. His death occurred exactly 48 hours after the death of his younger brother Oliver who also died of pneumonia following influenza…”
The Senekers were a prominent family living between Bristol and Blountville.
In the Oct. 12 issue, the paper reported the death of a local physician.
“Dr. William F. Kabler, a prominent physician of Bristol, died of pneumonia resulting from influenza yesterday afternoon at 3:40 o’clock at his home on Moore Street. Dr. Kabler virtually sacrificed his life for other lives in this community. He attended to the needs of influenza patients, night and day, until his own physical inability made it an impossibility.”
Reports were dire.
“In one room lay the body of the mother of five children. All five children were found being desperately ill in the next room. The oldest of the children is twelve years. She was the last to give up, and until she did break down, was the sole aid in the stricken family during the day, when her father was at work. The father of this family now holds the entire responsibility.”
Feierabend said the peak of the flu in Bristol was in mid-October. By Oct. 23, fewer reports of flu cases were reported.
The Oct. 23 paper reported: “With only three deaths reported in Bristol yesterday as a result of Spanish influenza, the epidemic showed a decided improvement…”
According to Feierabend, a full month after the closing of all public places in Bristol was invoked, the mayors jointly announced that:
“The order issued on the 5th day of October by the mayors of Bristol, Tenn., and Bristol, Va., closing all churches, public schools, picture shows, theaters, public speakings and other places of public gatherings or public amusements, will be revoked on Tuesday morning, November 6th, 1918.”
People helped people during the crisis. On Oct. 9, the city of Pulaski, Virginia, where a number of deaths were reported, asked Bristol for help. Local doctors were sent to Pulaski and elsewhere to assist.
There were also incidents of healthy low-risk women helping others by cleaning homes.
Feierabend observed two things from his research that can be useful today. The public needs complete and accurate information from officials about the severity of the crisis. Social distancing, as it is known today, is also necessary to protect people. Even in 1918, officials learned that closing schools and venues would decrease the number of flu cases, Feierabend said.
One big difference between today and 1918 was that there were no influenza tests, he said. At the time, physicians diagnosed people based on symptoms. The patients were then treated for symptoms.
Feierabend said he was unable to learn how many people died from the flu in Bristol in 1918.
