Have you ever wondered where Bristol’s street names came from? The answer is that many roads honor Bristol’s heritage and landscape.
In 1946, Robert Loving wrote an article in the Bristol Herald Courier explaining some of the city’s unique street names, echoing the importance of the memories these names hold.
Obviously, Anderson Street was named for Bristol’s founder Joseph Anderson. And State Street was named for the state line that runs down the middle of downtown.
But other names honor the area’s natural beauty and the people who helped the city grow. Shelby Street was named for Gen. Evan Shelby, who had a fort and a trading post in the area. Goodson Street was named for Samuel Goodson, the founder of Goodson, Virginia, which later became Bristol, Virginia.
Cumberland Street pays homage to the beautiful Cumberland Mountains. Moore Street was named after A.K. Moore, a prominent real estate developer and owner of the first Bristol newspaper, The Bristol News, who was killed in a shootout with a federal officer in 1863.
The late Bristol historian Bud Phillips also mulled over the origins of some of Bristol’s street names, explaining that Lavinder Lane is not just a misspelling of the flowering plant. Phillips believed Lavinder Lane is named for prominent Bristol lawyer Henry G. Lavinder, who practiced law in Bristol for more than 50 years.
Solar Street got its celestial name because of an observatory set up in the former Lancaster Hill area to view the “Great Eclipse” of Aug. 7, 1869, in the community that later became known as Solar Hill.
Broad Street was the name given to the narrowest street in the Twin City, according to Loving. And Spruce Street was named for a large spruce tree in the bend of the creek in that area, although for a short time the name of the street was changed to honor Capt. John Terry. The same name change took place for Bristol’s Edmund Street for a short time. Neither change ever stuck.
Changing street names has been a common theme for the Twin City. A veteran mail carrier petitioned to change his street from Clay Street to Wilson Avenue, because of his admiration for President Woodrow Wilson.
In the mid-1950s, city leaders had to begin renaming several of Bristol’s streets because many had the same name. As the city expanded to incorporate smaller communities, streets with the same name became part of the landscape, causing much confusion for residents traveling through the area.
For example, in 1957, Bristol featured four Second streets, two Third streets and three Sixth streets. There was also a Seventh Street, but it was parallel to Seventh Avenue and intersected one of the Sixth streets.
Former Bristol Tennessee Commissioner Maurice Conn and former Bristol Virginia City Manager Bob Morrison — another street namesake for a road on which the Bristol Herald Courier is located — made some headway in the 1950s by renaming several streets to reduce the confusion.
The West Street that led to the former Bristol Memorial Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee, was renamed to Memorial Street to differentiate it from the already existing West Street in Bristol, Virginia. The hospital was near the present day Kroger shopping center and is now known as Memorial Drive. West Street is in the Solar Hill district.
Since Wall Street only occupied one block, city leaders merged it with Oakland Drive to make it one continuous street.
Do you know the origin of your street name? We’d love to hear about it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.