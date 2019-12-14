Fatal fires, deadly crashes and shootings have marred past Christmases in the Mountain Empire.
Dec. 24 marks the 30th anniversary of a tragic fire at the John Sevier Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, that killed 16 people. The blaze that was billed as the largest fire in the city’s history turned what started out as a normal Sunday into a holiday tragedy.
Emergency crews responded to calls of a fire at the corner of Roan and Market streets around 5:11 p.m. Dec. 24, 1989.
More than 51 people were injured in the blaze. Authorities said that the victims were taken from the fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th floors of the building, where smoke and heat had risen through stairwells and trapped residents.
Other tragedies can be found on the pages of the Bristol Herald Courier in the late 19th century and early 20th century.
A double killing occurred on Christmas weekend in 1896 in the Caney Ridge community of Dickenson County. The newspaper reported that the killing was the result of a quarrel over a Christmas tree.
William Sayler and Dan Wells were both slain in the fray, in which a number of “rowdies” were involved, and Samuel Rose, an officer, who sought to restore peace, received a bullet wound in the hip, the newspaper said.
A young woman was slain on Christmas Day in 1895 in the Twin City. The newspaper reported that shortly after noon, John Hayes, an 18-year-old, shot Mary Jackson.
The bullet entered from behind and pierced the lower part of the pelvis, rupturing some of the main blood vessels, the paper said.
At first, it was thought that the wound was not necessarily fatal, but when the doctor examined the wound it was deemed very serious. She died the next day.
In 1905, an unusual report crossed the news wires from the community of Bertha, Tennessee, according to the paper. Roscoe Nichols and Silas Greene were killed near the Tennessee-Virginia line on Christmas.
The newspaper described the condition of the community as a “state of war.”
A dispatch in Bristol said there were 100 armed men in the mountains near the scene of the tragedy, and that a bloody conflict seemed certain. During the day, both factions had been gathering arms and ammunition.
Christmas week in 1913 resulted in the death of a woman at a coal mining camp in Russell County, the newspaper reported. A man named only Annis, believed to have been “insane,” the paper said, went to the home of John Hammond, entered the home and dragged his wife from the bed and shot her to death.
In spite of pleadings from the couple’s child, Annis fired three shots into her body, and she was dead when Hammond returned home.
Annis returned to his home and was taken into custody. He declared that it was his duty to take the woman’s life, the paper said.
Four people tragically died on Christmas Day in 1932 in the small Pound community of Wise County. It was described as the most tragic day in decades.
Cousins Claude, Vernice and Wayne Bolling were burned to death under a wrecked automobile. The three young men, aged 17, 18 and 19, respectively, died when their car left the road between Pound and Clintwood and burst into flames.
The three young men had been paying a Christmas visit to a girlfriend’s home and were on their way back.
All three were pinned by the car, which caught fire as it crashed to a standstill and continued burning until the gasoline tank exploded, the newspaper said. The bodies were burned beyond recognition.
