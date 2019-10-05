As the U.S. House of Representatives considers an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, records show congressmen in the Mountain Empire voted during two previous impeachment hearings.
The impeachment of Andrew Johnson, the 17th president, who was from Greeneville, Tennessee, was initiated on Feb. 24, 1868. “High crimes and misdemeanors” were detailed in 11 articles of impeachment. The primary charge was violation of the Tenure of Office Act, which was passed by Congress in 1867, over his veto. Johnson had removed Edwin M. Stanton as secretary of war.
Johnson became the first American president to be impeached in March 1868, when the House adopted the articles of impeachment and forwarded them to the U.S. Senate.
No local representatives participated in the House vote. At the time, the country was still deeply divided following the Civil War and Congress refused to seat representatives from states that did not ratify the 14th Amendment.
Virginia didn’t ratify the amendment until 1869, one year after the impeachment hearing. In Tennessee, where the amendment was ratified in 1866, Roderick Butler served as the representative in the 40th Congress, which held the impeachment hearing. Butler could not be seated, however, until June of 1868, due to his participation in the “rebellion,” according to congressional records.
The U.S. Senate failed to convict Johnson. Again, Virginia’s U.S. senators were not seated. In Tennessee, Republican Joseph S. Fowler and Democrat David T. Patterson both voted to not impeach Johnson.
Congress began efforts to impeach President Bill Clinton on Oct. 8, 1998. The specific charges against Clinton were lying under oath and obstruction of justice, charges that stemmed from sexual misconduct allegations.
On Dec. 19, 1998, Clinton was impeached by the House. U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher, a Democrat from Virginia’s 9th District, voted not guilty on the four articles against Clinton while Tennessee U.S. Rep Bill Jenkins, a Republican, voted guilty on three articles and not guilty on the fourth.
On Feb. 12, 1999, Clinton was acquitted in the Senate, which considered two articles. In the Senate, from Tennessee, Bill Frist, a Republican, voted guilty for both articles while fellow Republican Fred Thompson only voted guilty on article 2. In Virginia, Democrat Chuck Robb voted not guilty on both articles while Republican John Warner voted not guilty on article 1 and guilty on article 2.
History shows that representatives in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are open-minded when it comes to impeachment votes. In the Johnson inquiry, a Democratic senator and a Republican senator from Tennessee voted against impeachment. During the Clinton inquiry, the Democratic and Republican senators voted both for and against the various articles facing the president.
To note, Northeast Tennessee voters are currently represented by Republican Phil Roe in the House and Republicans Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn in the Senate. In Southwest Virginia, voters have Republican Morgan Griffith in the House and Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in the Senate.
