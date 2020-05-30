Three Civil War veterans and a World War II veteran — buried at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee — have been awarded the Medal of Honor.
Since 1863, the president of the United States, on behalf of Congress, has awarded the Medal of Honor to a total of 3,508 people. The honor is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force that can be bestowed upon an individual serving the armed forces.
Every day, including this past Memorial Day weekend, four blue flags are placed at the graves of the Medal of Honor recipients at Mountain Home. The flags mark the final resting places of Sgt. Henry G. Buhrman, Lt. Frederick Clarence Buck, Seaman Thomas Smith and Staff Sgt. Junior James Spurrier. Last weekend, the flags, which are placed adjacent to white stone markers, were surrounded by a sea of red, white and blue flags.
Buhrman was a Union soldier during the Civil War and served Company H, 54th Ohio Infantry. He received the Medal of Honor for actions at Vicksburg, Mississippi, on May 22, 1863, according to the award citation.
At the time, General Ulysses S. Grant ordered an assault on the Confederate army at Vicksburg, according to the National Park Service. The assault began early in the morning following a naval bombardment. The Union soldiers came under enemy fire immediately and were pinned down in the ditch they were planning to cross. The men were unable to retreat until nightfall. Of the 150 men in the party, nearly half were killed.
A total of 79 men, including Buhrman, were awarded the Medal of Honor. He died in 1906 and is buried among the veterans at Mountain Home.
Another Civil War veteran, Buck, died in 1905. He served with the Union Army as a member of the 21st Connecticut Infantry. His award honors his actions during the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm in Virginia on Sept. 29, 1864, according to his citation.
Wounded during the battle, Buck refused to leave the field until the fight was over. Six months later, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant.
Smith, who died in 1905, also served during the Civil War. He received the Medal of Honor while serving in the Navy for actions on board the U.S.S. Magnolia in Florida.
Smith, who was born in England, joined the Navy from the state of New York. On March 5-6, 1865, he participated in the Battle of Natural Bridge near St. Marks, Florida. He helped transport and fire a naval howitzer throughout the engagement despite heavy Confederate fire, according to his citation. He was one of six sailors to receive the medal.
Spurrier served during World War II in the Army, Company G, 134rd Infantry, 35th Infantry Division. He received the Medal of Honor for actions in northeastern France at Achain on Nov. 13, 1944, his citation states.
The man singlehandedly attacked and fought Germans in the village, according to records. He repeatedly returned his company’s command post with prisoners, and replenished his ammunition to continue his attack.
