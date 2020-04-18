The shooting death of a Damascus, Virginia, school teacher in the 1940s was one of the most publicized murder cases in Washington County history.
Ellen Talbert Clark, 44, was charged with the death of James Emmett Newton, 22, at her home in Abingdon on Nov. 19, 1944. In May 1945, a jury trial found Clark guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced her to serve five years.
One of Clark’s daughters found Newton dead in his room early on a Monday morning. Newton, a Damascus High School teacher and assistant coach, had been living with the Clarks. Authorities told the Bristol Herald Courier that Newton had been dead for about 10 hours when he was found.
Newton had been a cheerleader at the University of Kentucky following his return from military service in World War II. During his time in the service, the man had suffered head wounds.
Newton stopped at the Clark home during a snowstorm about a year before his death, since he had known a girl who resided there. The snowbound visit turned into a friendship that resulted in his driving the Clark family to Florida, his employment as a teacher at Damascus High and his living at the Clark home as a boarder.
During the investigation and subsequent trial, authorities said Clark killed the veteran of the Guadalcanal campaign in a “fit of jealous frenzy.”
Clark contended that she surprised Newton in the act of committing suicide and grappled with him, and she said that the two bullet wounds in his back, as well as two shots into the front of his body, were caused by her attempt to prevent his alleged self-destruction.
Clark told Sheriff K. Trigg Woodward after her arrest that Clark shot himself as she entered his room about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The defense, through witnesses, sought to picture Newton as a dissolute young man whose war wounds led him into excesses and who on occasion had expressed the thought that he would take his own life.
The Bristol Herald Courier described the Clark trial as the costliest and most publicized murder trial in Washington County since 1916, when two brothers, James and Will Canter, were charged with killing Maude Wilson near Bristol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.