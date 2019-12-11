LEBANON, Va. — A logging accident has been reported near Deer Run Road in Russell County, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Jess Powers.

A man may have a broken leg.

As of 3:50 p.m., Powers said a MedFlight helicopter is on the ground at Green Valley Baptist Church. Lebanon Life Saving Crew and Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department are trying to get a stokes basket to the incident site to be able to carry him out, Powers added.

