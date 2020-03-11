BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.— The family of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell's father has issued a statement regarding the case.
The asks for privacy as the grieve "this terrible tragedy," the family said.
The family notes that various unauthorized fundraising efforts on Evelyn’s and the family’s behalf in regards to Evelyn have been created. Also, there are those on social media claiming to speak for the family. Those claims are false.
"Our focus has always been Evelyn and now on the investigation and bringing all of those responsible to justice," the family said. "We have complete faith and confidence in law enforcement to do just that. We ask you all again to please respect our privacy. At the same time, we would also like to thank the public for their outpouring of love for Evelyn and law enforcement for their incredible dedication to this case. When and if the appropriate time comes for statements, fundraisers etc. It will come from our family and be relayed to, and confirmed by trusted media and or the authorities. Thank you again."
