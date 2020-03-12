BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said there are no plans to close city schools but officials are working to update their response to coronavirus.
In a a morning email to system administrators, board members and school personnel, Perrigan said he has authorized unlimited overtime for school custodians, is cancelling any travel to high risk areas or events and reviewing future travel involving system students and personnel.
Plans are to close schools for one day, on March 18, to update teachers and evaluate ways to present classwork over the Internet, should conditions warrant.
Here is the text of today's note:
"Good morning,
As information evolves about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), so does our Response Plan. I am sharing some information below that details how our plan has changed in the last 24 hours.
-I have approved unlimited overtime in our Custodial Department. Our goal is to be fully staffed in that area at all schools at all times. Employees from other departments may be asked to help ensure full staffing for cleaning purposes.
- We have received additional guidance from the VDOE and we will be tweaking our plan for providing digital instruction remotely. More details to come.
- We are currently reviewing school related trips for BVPS students as they relate to the spread of Coronavirus. Currently there are some areas that have been designated as high risk areas, events, or locations. Some examples include but are not limited to, overseas travel, New York City and other densely populated areas, medical facilities, large conferences/gatherings, etc. We will not allow school related student travel to those areas, beginning immediately, until further notice.
Additionally, we have some trips that are scheduled later in the spring and we will evaluate those on individual basis. If a trip can be cancelled without financial penalty to our students or schools, we will make a decision as we get closer to the trip. If a financial penalty is connected to cancelling a specific trip, we will use information at our disposal in a expeditious manner.
There is a possibility that all extra trips will be cancelled at a date in the future. Those decisions will be made in conjunction with medical/health experts. As this situation progresses we will continue to adjust our Response Plan as needed.
Currently, there are no plans to close schools but we are evaluating the pandemic on a daily, even hourly basis. Our goal is to pray for the best and prepare for the worst. Once again, we appreciate your support and understanding."
