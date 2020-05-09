ABINGDON, Va. — People Inc. is now offering rental assistance to qualifying individuals who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rental assistance will be paid directly to landlords of qualifying tenants, according to a news release.
“We know that staying home is key to maintaining social distance and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Kyle Sensabaugh, People Inc. director of housing. “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable clients are able to avoid displacement or eviction during this difficult time.”
Rental assistance is available to qualifying individuals who live in Bristol and Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Washington counties.
To qualify for rental assistance, individuals must be within 200% of federal poverty guidelines and must have been impacted by a layoff, release or reduced income related to COVID-19. Individuals must owe the landlord rent for the months during the pandemic.
Those interested should contact the People Inc. Rental Assistance hotline toll free at 833-437-0114.
