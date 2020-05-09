Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&