PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — A Pennington Gap woman died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Route 352, less than a mile north of Route 421. State Police said a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Virginia Hall, 64, of Pennington Gap, was traveling west on Route 352 crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2008 GMC Acadia, whose driver has not been identified.

Hall died at the scene and a juvenile passenger was taken to a Kentucky hospital for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments