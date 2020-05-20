ABINGDON, Va. — A Pennington Gap man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court on federal methamphetamine distribution charges.
Travis Ryan Skaggs, 31, who participated in a conspiracy with 20 others to distribute meth in Wise and Lee counties in Southwest Virginia, was sentenced on Wednesday to 180 months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. Skaggs previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of possession with the intent to distribute and distributing meth.
According to court documents, Skaggs was one of 21 defendants charged in a May 29, 2019 indictment alleging a conspiracy to distribute meth. He purchased significant quantities of meth from higher-ranking members of the conspiracy and then distributed it downstream, prosecutors said. He also had meth while serving time in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, prosecutors said.
