ABINGDON, Va. — For the second time in less than a month, a person was struck by a vehicle in front of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.
Tenille Montgomery, a spokeswoman for the Abingdon Police Department, said an elderly driver struck a pedestrian in front of the Barter on Friday night. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was in the crosswalk on Main Street at the time of the incident. The call came into Washington County dispatch at 10:42 p.m.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries, but they are not expected to be serious, Montgomery said.
Police will provide more information on Monday, the spokeswoman said.
Friday's incident was the second in less than a month in front of the Barter.
A pedestrian, identified by Barter Theatre staff as volunteer usher Philip A. Topa, 82, of Glade Spring, Virginia, was struck by a vehicle in front of the facility on Nov. 22 and later died. Samuel C. Jackson, 42, of Richlands, Virginia, was charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Drivers are required to stop on Main Street for pedestrians in the crosswalk.
