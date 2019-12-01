ABINGDON, Va. - The pedestrian who was struck last month while crossing West Main Street in Abingdon has died, town spokesperson Tenille Montgomery confirmed today.
The man, whose identity hasn't been released, died of injuries sustained while crossing the street near the Barter Theatre. The incident occurred Nov. 22.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street around 10:28 p.m., on Nov. 22 to a report of a male pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The man was struck at the crosswalk near Barter Theatre and authorities transported him via Med-Flight to the Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a prior written statement.
The Abingdon Police Department's investigation is ongoing, Montgomery said today.
