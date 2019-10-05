BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition has launched its first online fundraiser that will also benefit the Sullivan County Animal Shelter.
Dress your pet up in a Halloween costume and upload a photo of them at 1.shortstack.com/vdvSnJ. A $10 donation is requested for each upload. The pet with the most votes will win the costume contest, a gift card and more prizes.
Donations can be made online via PayPal or with a debit or credit card or by mail to the SCAD Coalition at P.O. Box 73, Blountville, TN 37617. Money raised will be split between the coalition for substance abuse prevention work and the shelter.
Submissions can be uploaded through Oct. 25. The winner will be announced Oct. 26 on the coalition’s Facebook page.
