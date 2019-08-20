Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a partnership Monday between The Nature Conservancy, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to permanently protect 22,856 acres of forest land in Russell County with an open space easement.
This easement near the headwaters of the Clinch River “will allow for sustainable forestry, improve access to outdoor recreation, and increase protection of wildlife habitat and water quality,” Northam said in a news release.
The move helps protect about 70 miles of watercourses that feed into the Clinch River upstream from Cleveland and St. Paul, an area rich with rare mussel diversity, said Bred Kreps, the Clinch Valley program director at The Nature Conservancy’s office in Abingdon, Virginia.
“This allows commercial forestry,” Kreps said. “But we want to make sure that forestry is done in a way that’s really protective of water quality and other environmental values.”
Monday’s announcement comes on the heels of The Nature Conservancy’s Cumberland Forest Project, which recently acquired about 250,000 acres in the Central Appalachian coalfields of Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The 22,856 acres now protected in perpetuity through the Clinch Highlands easement in Russell County were identified early on as a critical piece of the Cumberland Forest Project’s footprint, according to Kreps.
The Clinch Highlands easement has further synergy with the developing Clinch River State Park, Kreps added.
And it protects forested mountain streams at Wilder, Dumps Creek and Cheney Creek, he said.
“This open-space easement area is one of our first big conservation milestones in this project,” Kreps said. “It protects the property and ensures it will be used in the future for sustainable forestry and water-quality protection and outdoor recreation.”