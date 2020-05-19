BRISTOL, Va. — A portion of West Valley Drive will be closed starting Wednesday to accommodate a BVU sewer project.
West Valley Drive between Lee Highway and Long Crescent Drive will be closed to through traffic for up to three weeks to allow the contractor to complete a portion of the work, according to a written statement.
All through traffic will be directed to follow posted detour signage along Virginia Drive. Residents located within the closure area will retain travel access to and from their homes. Additionally, customers within the project area can expect no impact to their electric, water or wastewater services during construction, according to the statement.
Work will generally be performed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with possible construction noise and the movement of construction equipment and materials. The project will not require access to customers’ homes or commercial buildings. Additional details for affected properties have been provided through direct customer outreach.
BVU Authority will have an engineering representative onsite during work hours. For additional questions or concerns, contact BVU at 276-669-4112.
