ABINGDON, Va. — Gayle Lawson feels hopeful.
Last year’s parade for the Washington County Fair rolled out with a boost in participants — a trend the parade chairwoman wants to see happen again this year.
“Last year was one of our better years. It makes me feel like things are looking up,” said Lawson, who believes a lack of interest caused participation to dwindle in years past.
“The parade is still very much alive, and we’d love to have more people get involved.”
Lawson is encouraging more members of the community to not only participate in the parade but also show support by attending the annual event.
All clubs, civic organizations and groups are invited to join in.
“The parade is a longtime tradition in Abingdon,” said Lawson, who has given countless hours to managing the parade for nearly 20 years.
“Each year the community gets an opportunity to come together and see what great things the different towns are doing. I think that’s the best part of the parade.”
The 70th annual Washington County Fair will be in full swing from Sept. 9-14, after the kickoff parade on Saturday, Sept. 7. Last year, the parade was moved to the beginning of the fair instead of closing out the fair as usual.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Frost Funeral Home and proceeds down Main Street, concluding at the former Southern States building. Participants with entries are asked to assemble on Main Street near the funeral home. Parade volunteers will be on hand to assist with placement and lineup.
Lawson said floats and other entries decorated with the theme of the fair, “Let the Good Times Grow,” will be judged and awarded prize money of $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Entries are judged before the parade begins on Saturday morning.
People participating in the parade are required to meet at the parade assembly area by 9 a.m. so that judging and lineup will be completed before the parade is set to begin.
“We’d love to get more groups interested in participating, such as scouts, high school clubs, churches and businesses in town,” said the chairwoman. “I’d love to attract more groups, such as cloggers and dancers,” she said.
“Businesses — especially newer businesses — that want to show their support of the fair and their community are encouraged to participate as well. It could be something as simple as driving a vehicle in the parade.”
Participants with entries in the parade must complete entry forms that can be found online at www.washcofair.com.
“There are no entry fees to be part of the parade,” said Lawson, “but donations are always appreciated.”
If time permits, mail entry forms to Gayle Lawson at 16293 Chase Lane, Abingdon, Virginia 24210.
For more information, contact Lawson at 276-623-9330 or write to gaylelawson@comcast.net.
