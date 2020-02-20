ABINGDON, Va. - The brothers who owned Kennedy Industrial Electronics were sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding the United States as part of a disability benefits and payroll scheme that went on for at least 15 years, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
In July 2019, brothers Harold Kennedy, 64 and Hollie Kennedy, 67 each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of failing to pay over and collect employment taxes.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office the Kennedys conspired with their employees, and their employee's wives in a scheme that defrauded the U.S. government out of $907,000 in disability benefits and $148,000 in employment taxes.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, employees Danny Hill, Gerald Stevens, and Ricky Matney were each receiving disability benefits from the Social Security Administration and to hide they were fully capable of working and were working, the Kennedys wrote checks payable to Geneva Hill and Teena Charlene Stevens and a middle name for Matney.
Danny Hill, 70 Gerald Stevens, 45 and their wives Geneva Hill, 64 and Teena Charlene Stevens, 47 pleaded guilty and sentenced in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.