BRISTOL, Tenn. — The owner of Intimate Treasures filed an appeal with the Tennessee Supreme Court at Knoxville after a state appeals court upheld a lower court's decision that he could not build his sex products and lingerie shop at the entrance to a Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood.
On March 10, Mark Hatfield, the owner of Intimate Treasures, filed the appeal asking the state’s highest court to consider whether the judges in the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Division erred in their application of the doctrine of implied negative reciprocal easements and ignored key facts of the case.
Hatfield wants to relocate his store from Pennsylvania Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee to the site at 1926 Volunteer Parkway in the outer part of the Sunnybrook neighborhood.
This appeal is the most recent development in a 2017 lawsuit filed by Ritchie and Roma Phillips, who live in the Sunnybrook subdivision, against Hatfield. The lawsuit sought to stop construction of the store. Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody issued an order in April 2019 permanently blocking the relocation to that site because protective covenants placed on the Sunnybrook neighborhood in 1955 indefinitely restricted the land to residential use.
Shortly afterward, Hatfield filed an appeal to reverse the April ruling. But on Dec. 18, Appeals Court Judges Thomas Frierson II, Charles Susano Jr. and John McClarty affirmed the lower court’s ruling. Hatfield sought a rehearing from the appeals court in late December but it was denied in January.
In the new appeal application, Hatfield’s attorney, Edward Brading, argued that the Court of Appeals applied the doctrine of implied negative reciprocal easements “in a manner so manifestly in conflict with the Supreme Court’s decisions and other decisions of the Court of Appeals as to have created a new, unprecedented doctrine.”
The application then states that a review by the state Supreme Court is justified to ensure uniformity in court decisions and secure the settlement of the doctrine of implied reciprocal easements. It also states that Hatfield is entitled to be treated “as if his intended commercial use were, say, a law office or insurance agency.” The state Supreme Court should ensure Hatfield’s intent to use the property as an adult products store “has not led to judicial disregard of material facts and deformation of long-standing principals of Tennessee law in an effort to achieve a desired outcome,” the application states.
Brading declined to comment on the appeal when contacted by the Bristol Herald Courier on Friday.
Ricky Curtis, the lawyer for Ritchie and Roma Phillips, said he doesn’t believe the state Supreme Court will hear the case. He said the court hears a very small percentage of cases and they tend to deal with state law or constitutional matters, not local zoning issues.
