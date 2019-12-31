BRISTOL, Tenn. — A court order now holds the owner of the former Raytheon building in contempt for not making a good faith effort to remove an estimated 400,000 tires stored on the site.
The contempt order from Judge E. G. Moody was filed Monday in the Sullivan County Chancery Court in Bristol, Tennessee. The order is a legal win for Bristol in its ongoing lawsuit against Ted Cox, the owner of the property at 100 Vance Tank Road, and his company Reclaimed Resources.
The order states Cox must immediately begin complying with an injunction filed April 23 demanding that he remove at least 33,333 tires every 30 days until all tires are removed. Otherwise, Cox faces further action to enforce the order.
Additionally, the order grants a motion the city filed on Sept. 5 asking that Cox show why he should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with the April injunction. The city’s motion states Cox has been on the property multiple times since April but has not made a meaningful attempt to remove the tires as required.
The city first took Cox to court in 2017. The court ordered Cox to begin removing tires as early as August 2017. Other injunctions, including one from Dec. 14, 2018, have blocked Cox from going onto the property except to remove the tires.
At its regularly scheduled December meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to approve the payment of $19,404.52 to the law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis for legal representation it provided from October 2018 through June 2019 in the lawsuit.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also imposed a fine of almost $500,000 against Cox in January 2019, saying the tires violate state code. The department ordered him to begin removing tires.
Cox filed an appeal in February, which is currently being litigated in the Administrative Procedures Division of the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.
