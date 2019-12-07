BRISTOL, Va. — More than 1,000 people received hepatitis A vaccines last week after local health officials announced that an employee at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Bristol was diagnosed with the virus and advised that customers could have been exposed over two days last month.
People who ate at the eatery on Old Airport Road on Nov. 16-17 could have been exposed, according to a Wednesday news release from the Mount Rogers Health District. The district — which includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol and Galax — offered the hepatitis A vaccine through local clinics Thursday and Friday.
The bulk of the vaccination effort took place at the Washington County Health Department, where officials administered at least 888 vaccines. However, 87 people also received the vaccine at the district’s Bristol site and 58 people at its Smyth County location, according to Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the district’s population health manager.
Not all 1,033 of those people necessarily ate at Cheddar’s on the two dates in November. Hubbard said those who were vaccinated included Cheddar’s customers as well as people who said they eat out regularly and were more generally concerned about protecting themselves from hepatitis A.
“We’ve been trying to encourage folks to come in and get their Hep A vaccines,” Hubbard said.
The contagious virus causes inflammation of the liver and symptoms include jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools. It can take 15-50 days for symptoms to appear after exposure, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
People with symptoms should contact their medical care provider and stay home from work, health officials advised.
Last week’s announcement was the first case this year in which the health district held a public vaccination effort in response to a confirmed case of a restaurant employee contracting the virus. Food service employees are not necessarily more at risk for hepatitis A, but they can potentially spread it to a larger population through handling food, Hubbard said.
Health district officials have been working throughout this year to educate local restaurants about best practices in food preparation, particularly hand washing.
Karen Shelton, the district’s director, said in the news release this week that Cheddar’s “has always been compliant with safe food handling practices, and has been very cooperative in dealing with this situation.”
When asked for comment Friday, Brittany Baron, communications manager for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, wrote in an email: “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We’ve been working closely with the Washington County Health Department, and they have assured us that we have the right processes in place to protect our team members and our guests.”
Health officials declared Virginia an outbreak state for hepatitis A in April.
Statewide, 250 confirmed cases have been reported in 2019, according to data on the VDH website. Some of Southwest Virginia’s health districts reported the highest number of cases.
The Mount Rogers Health District accounted for 71 cases, which is more than any other health district in the state. The Cumberland Plateau District had the second highest number with 30 cases.
