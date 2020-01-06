KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Three people face felony drug charges in connection to an investigation that led Kingsport police to seize more than $500,000 worth of heroin and over 500 pills.
An investigation into reported drug trafficking started in late 2018 with Tyrone Lamas Hitchcock, who was wanted in Michigan for absconding while on parole, a KPD news release states. The investigation also led authorities to two others who they believe to be involved — Rachel J. Bradley, Hitchcock’s girlfriend, and Ashley L. Hagood.
Officials arrested the trio in December after they were indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury. Hitchcock, 34, has been charged with criminal conspiracy to possess heroin for sale and delivery and four counts of sale and delivery of heroin. He is also wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for violating parole, the release states.
Bradley, 27, was charged with criminal conspiracy to possess heroin for sale and delivery and four counts of sale and delivery of heroin, according to the release.
Hagood, 44, was charged with 10 counts of sale and delivery of heroin, criminal conspiracy to possess heroin for sale and delivery, sale and delivery of gabapentin, sale and delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold.
As part of the investigation, authorities say they seized four pounds of heroin with a street value of over $500,000, as well more than 500 pills, about $25,000 in cash and a number of firearms.
The three remain at the Sullivan County jail in Blountville. Hitchcock and Hagood are being held without bond, and Bradley is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.