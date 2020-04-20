If You Go

» What: Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Sullivan County Regional Health Department

» When: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Monday, April 20, and through Friday, May 1. Additional days could be added.

» Where: Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s Blountville office (154 Blountville Bypass) in the parking lot.

» How: By appointment only. To set up an appointment, call the Sullivan County Public Information Line at 423-279-2777. No cost.