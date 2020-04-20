BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — More than 300 people have signed up to be tested for COVID-19 this week through the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s drive-thru testing program, but you wouldn’t have known that when the testing started at 1 p.m. on Monday.
At that point, only a few cars had pulled into the Health Department parking lot to receive their free tests for the respiratory illness.
Isabella Carter, a traffic control volunteer sporting a fluorescent safety vest, approached them with her clipboard. After checking the occupants’ names off the list she was carrying, Carter directed each car to one of two white tents at the back of the lot. A pair of nurses — unrecognizable under their blue protective gowns, rubber gloves, face masks and plastic visors — stood under each, ready to administer a nasopharyngeal swab through the car window.
Each car had to wait just a few minutes at most before being served and driving away. By 1:30 p.m., after another handful of cars came through, the nurses and other staff around the tents actually had a little down time. Mark Moody said that was deliberate.
“We are doing this by appointment. We’ve scheduled one car for every 10 minutes,” said Moody, the Sullivan County Health Department’s emergency response coordinator.
Moody said that some health departments offering drive-thru testing in other parts of the state aren’t requiring Tennesseans to set up appointments. But those sites have more manpower, he said. The Sullivan department is fairly small, he said, and staggered appointments should make the testing much more manageable for its staff.
“Come one, come all — with [an] appointment,” Moody said, chuckling after adding the clarification at the end.
For weeks, Sullivan County — like much of the country — has had a very limited number of tests, said Gary Mayes, who directs the health department.
“We’ve been wanting to do more testing,” Mayes said in the sunny, breezy parking lot on Monday. “Only late last week did we get the supplies to do it.”
Mayes said the county has gotten the materials for about 500 tests to use in the drive-thru testing; a private lab called AEL has committed to processing the tests. For now, testing is happening by appointment from 1 to 5 p.m. each weekday through May 1, but it could run longer if they decide to extend the program, Mayes added.
“We’ve already booked [all of] this week and about half of next week already,” he said.
John Hogan was one of a little more than 60 county residents who had booked an appointment for Monday. Waiting in his gray sport utility vehicle behind another car currently getting the tests, Hogan, who is 68, said he got word about the testing from the news. He said he wanted to do it “just to be careful.”
“Better to be safe than sorry,” Hogan said.
A woman who didn’t want to be named echoed that logic.
“It’s for peace of mind more than anything else,” she said from the passenger seat of the van her husband was driving. They were both going to be tested.
“She’s had a cold for about a week, and you never know,” her husband added. He said that after she saw the story in the news, his wife called the Health Department and got them an appointment in about 15 minutes.
Robert, a 70-year-old who came to be tested with his partner, Jeff, was confused when asked why they were getting tested.
“We thought everyone was being asked to be tested,” he said. “And we have a roommate who’s dating a nurse,” he added, a connection that had made him and his partner wonder if they were in a higher risk category.
Not everyone who showed up on Monday was on the list.
“Stop him!” Moody hollered to Carter, the traffic control volunteer, at one point, gesturing at a huge red truck. The driver had revealed that he didn’t have an appointment.
Moody walked over to the truck and asked the man for the information needed to get him registered. The man was one of three people who had shown up without an appointment by 1:30 p.m.
Moody said that because the Health Department has been staggering its appointments, they were able to accommodate those folks. But he stressed that people wanting tests should stick to the guideline of calling in advance to set up an appointment for their tests.
Behind the tents, Tammy Harrison, the department’s clinical service coordinator for the Blountville office, seemed satisfied as she watched the nurses swab each person.
“I think it’s going pretty well,” said Harrison. “I’m glad we can offer this to the community, to take the fear out of people that think they may have the virus but don’t have the means to be tested otherwise. Everybody [running the testing] is willing to do whatever it takes to help and make it work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.