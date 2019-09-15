EMORY, Va. — Help Save the Next Girl organization President Gil Harrington and Vice President Jane Lillian Vance will speak at Emory & Henry College on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Kennedy-Reedy Theatre.
The organization is dedicated to sensitizing young women and girls to predatory danger and was formed after the abduction and murder of Harrington’s 20-year-old daughter Morgan Dana Harrington in 2009, according to a news release.
The event is sponsored by E&H CARES, an on-campus advocacy group that seeks to strengthen services for survivors of stalking, dating or domestic violence and sexual assault; improve offender accountability; and promote comprehensive prevention strategies within the campus community, the release states.
The event is free and open to the public. Harrington will share Morgan’s story.
Help Save the Next Girl will aid E&H CARES in the days following the event to set up a chapter of their organization on campus.
“We are so excited to join other institutions of higher education across the country in hosting a chapter of Help Save the Next Girl,” said E&H CARES Project Coordinator Mary Ellis Rice, in the release. “Morgan’s story resonates with all of us. Because of her story and the work of her mother’s organization, we at Emory & Henry can learn to become better advocates for each other and truly help save the next girl.”
