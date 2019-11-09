ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon recognized the Loyal Order of the Moose of Washington County during a presentation Wednesday for contributing more than $180,000 over the past 10 years for student scholarships.

In addition to scholarship funds, the organization has contributed in support of VHCC’s library and academic mentoring center, which has been renamed the Moose Academic Resource Center.

“We’re grateful for the Order’s commitment to community service and charitable giving, and we particularly thank them for their generous support for scholarships and academic mentoring services for our students,” said Laura Pennington, the college’s vice president of institutional advancement.

Scholarships are available to eligible full-time students through the VHCC Educational Foundation and are awarded through an application process each spring.

Moose Lodge 1966 is on Porterfield Highway in Abingdon.

